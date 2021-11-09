Proposed maps would tint Nevada swing districts blue

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A new congressional district map introduced in Nevada on Tuesday proposes changes that could make the state’s two battleground districts more Democratic-leaning for the next decade. The map peels off parts of the state’s most safely blue district and adds Democratic voters to the two that have traded hands between the parties in the past. State lawmakers could approve the proposal in the coming days. The plan could aid Democrats in efforts to defend their nine-seat majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and decrease the amount of campaign funds that parties have previously funneled to competitive Las Vegas-area districts.