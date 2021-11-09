Third Reno-Sparks bus service strike in four months begins

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Union bus drivers went on strike in Reno and Sparks Tuesday for the third time in four months in a lingering labor dispute with the foreign-based operator of the regional bus service over wages, benefits and scheduling. The most recent bus driver strike lasted 23 days, ending on October 19 when union workers returned to their jobs and negotiations resumed. Washoe County’s Regional Transportation Commission says it will maintain free, limited service on some routes and run contingency transit service similar to what it has done during the previous two strikes.