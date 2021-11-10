As cities grow, wastewater recycling gets another look

By BRITTANY PETERSON and SAM METZ

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — More places around the U.S. are eyeing the practice of recycling wastewater for reuse in homes and businesses as tap water. Cities see it as a way to ensure water supplies as their populations grow and climate change intensifies droughts. A push in the Los Angeles area is moving along with little fanfare two decades after the concept once dismissed as “toilet to tap” faced such pushback it had to be abandoned. Cities are looking at federal funding to help with the projects. In Colorado, officials are educating residents about the practice with a mobile water recycling exhibit.