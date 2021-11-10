Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 10:30 AM

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III have launched a bid to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his job. Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round draft pick is convicted. He’s accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada before his sports car crashed into a vehicle early Nov. 2, killing Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is on house arrest with strict conditions while the case proceeds.

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content