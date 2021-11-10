Nevada encouraged by demand for COVID-19 shots for ages 5-11

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are encouraged by initial demand for COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5-11 and local pediatricians are reporting strong interest. But they said Wednesday some logistical issues and technical glitches in the state’s scheduling platform have slowed the rollout of the doses at county and community health clinics. Experts also expressed concerns that a recent uptick in new coronavirus cases statewide could signal a similar trend as last November when the pandemic began a climb to its most serious level. They’re hopeful the addition of the 277,000 Nevadans aged 5-11 to those eligible for vaccination will put the state in a better position than last year.