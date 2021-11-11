Ruggs lawyers: Crews slow to douse flames in fatal crash

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Henry Ruggs’ lawyers are telling a judge they found a witness who says firefighters didn’t quickly extinguish flames that consumed a vehicle in which a Las Vegas woman died after the crash the former Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at 156 mph. Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld filed documents Wednesday seeking a subpoena for Clark County Fire Department records about the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash and fire. Tina Tintor’s funeral is Thursday at a Serbian Orthodox church. The Raiders dropped Ruggs from the team after the crash. He’s on house arrest with strict conditions while the DUI-death case against him proceeds.