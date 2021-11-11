Vincent Zhou’s rise coming at the right time in Olympic year

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Vincent Zhou couldn’t have had better timing. Not specifically on his jumps and spins and footwork, all of which must be precise when you are an elite figure skater. More so on just when he put everything together for perhaps the best performance of his career. Zhou nailed practically everything at Skate America in October, the first of six Grand Prix series events, the main competitions leading up to February’s Beijing Olympics. He was so good that even if three-time world champion Nathan Chen, who hadn’t lost since the last Olympics, had been on his game, Zhou still might have won. That showing could be a seminal one for Zhou should he build on it over the next few weeks, beginning at the NHK Trophy in Japan this weekend.