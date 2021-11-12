State court hearing reset about condemned killer’s execution

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state court judge postponed until January a hearing about condemned killer Zane Floyd’s legal challenges of the method, the personnel and the drugs that would be used to kill him. Judge Tierra Jones on Friday reset a status report after a prosecutor told her there are appeals pending before the Nevada Supreme Court and hearings set next week in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Floyd was convicted and sentenced in 2000 to die for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 1999 shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store. His lethal injection would be the first in Nevada since 2006.