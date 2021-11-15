Martinez Guzman to enter final pleas in 2019 killing rampage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted killing four Nevadans in 2019 is expected to plead guilty to all remaining related charges in Carson City Nov. 23. It’s the final leg of a plea deal that will spare 22-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman from the death penalty and send him to prison for life with no chance for parole. Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Nov. 9 in Douglas County in the fatal shootings of two women at their homes in Gardnerville in January 2019. He pleaded guilty in Washoe County on Oct. 21 to the same charges in the deaths of a Ren couple.