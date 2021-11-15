Slot builder in payout flap says it took ‘corrective action’

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The manufacturer of a popular online slots game at the center of a lawsuit over how much a Pennsylvania woman should be paid for winning says it has “taken corrective action.” But the company maintains there are no grounds to pay the woman the $100,000 jackpot her phone told her she had won. Las Vegas-based American Gaming System says it will defend itself against a lawsuit brought by Lisa Piluso of Yardley, Pennsylvania. She was playing a game on her phone last year and received a screen notification that she won $100,000. But New Jersey regulators say the company told them “a bug” created incorrect displays on gamblers’ phones.