Vegas man to admit voting twice in November 2020 election

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas business executive whose claim of voter fraud was featured by state Republicans after the November 2020 election has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voting more than once in the same election. Donald “Kirk” Hartle is expected to pay a $2,000 fine and receive the equivalent of one year of probation, according to a plea agreement filed Monday. He’s scheduled to enter his plea Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas. Hartle had faced two felony charges in a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 alleging that he voted using his dead wife’s ballot. The state Republican Party featured Hartle’s account as an example of widespread voter fraud.

