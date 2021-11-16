Nevada approves district maps that bolster Democrats’ edge

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak approved new district maps on Tuesday that account for a decades-worth of population growth and shore up Democrats’ voter registration advantage in the statehouse and two battleground congressional districts. Newly drawn districts will likely aid Democrats in efforts to defend U.S. House seats held by Reps. Susie Lee and Steve Horsford as the GOP attempts to reclaim a majority in Congress. Though Republicans oversee redistricting in more states, Democrats who control the process in states like Nevada and Illinois have forcefully pushed through their proposals, in a way that partially offsets gerrymandering in states like Texas and North Carolina.