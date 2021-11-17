Vegas police: Officers shoot, wound man after he points gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed at gun at them after a short foot chase. Capt. Carlos Hank said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home park where officers responded to a report of a man with a gun. Hank says the man ran away and then produced and pointed a handgun at officers. Hank says the officers two officers who shot “defended themselves.” He did not say if the man fired any shots. The man’s name wasn’t immediately made public. Hank says he was taken into custody and treated at a hospital for wounds not considered life-threatening.