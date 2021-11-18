Fatal Las Vegas arson fire suspect arrested in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 35-year-old transient accused of setting a Las Vegas house fire that killed his girlfriend has been arrested in Carson City on arson and homicide-related charges. The Nevada Appeal reports Shyhelee Jamal Coleman was booked into the Carson City Jail Tuesday after Carson City sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle trespassing at a gas station. He’s accused of setting the Nov. 10 fire that killed Melynda Williams and three dogs found dead in the double-wide mobile home. Coleman faces one count of first-degree arson, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of willful killing of an animal.