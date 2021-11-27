UNLV student who collapsed after charity boxing event dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 20-year-old UNLV student has died several days after collapsing and being hospitalized shortly after participating in a Nov. 19 charity boxing match. Nathan Tyler Valencia’s death Tuesday was announced Friday on Twitter by the university. Valencia’s family issued a statement through a law firm saying they were heartbroken and planned “a full investigation.” KLAS-TV reported that family members said Valencia suffered brain injuries. UNLV President Keith Whitfield issued a statement extending condolences and saying the university plans a review of the incident The event was held off at an off-campus venue by UNLV’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Its national executive director expressed sadness and extended condolences.