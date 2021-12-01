Officials: Sides reach tentative pact in Reno bus strike

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A union for drivers and the operator of metro Reno’s transit bus system say they’ve reached a tentative agreement to settle a contract dispute that dramatically reduced service in recent weeks. Officials of Teamsters Local 533 and Keolis International said Tuesday that normal service would resume immediately if the agreement is approved by a vote of represented employees later this week. The tentative agreement’s terms weren’t immediately available. Only a few routes ran during the strike, leaving thousands of riders without public transportation. Teamsters 533 President Gary Watson said some issues between the sides remain unresolved but that the union hopes those can be resolved in coming months.