New U.S. Forest Service supervisor at Tahoe has local roots

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Forest Service veteran who got his start at Lake Tahoe working as a seasonal range technician while earning his degree at the University of Nevada, Reno has been named the new supervisor of the agency‘s Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. Erick Walker recently transferred from his post as deputy supervisor at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington to become the second new forest supervisor at Tahoe in a year. He replaces Bill Jackson, who decided to return to his home in Colorado after being named to the position last December. Walker previously worked on national forests in California, Nevada, Vermont, New York and Idaho.