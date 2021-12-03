Governor apologizes for Nevada’s role in Indigenous schools

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The state of Nevada plans to fully cooperate with federal efforts to investigate the history of Native American boarding schools. Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday apologized for the state’s role in funding the construction of and relocation of children to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City. Native American children were sent to boarding schools across the U.S. as part of a government policy designed to assimilate them into Euro-American culture. Historians say the students were taken from their homes and prohibited from speaking their languages. Some died and were buried secretly on school grounds. The Stewart School is among more than 350 that the Interior Department plans to investigate in a review announced this year.