Nevada board may revoke pot license in unpaid tax complaint

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A marijuana cultivator and producer in northern Nevada could lose its licenses based on a Cannabis Compliance Board complaint that it failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the complaint filed this week alleges the company operating under the name Silver State Trading had numerous unpaid or underpaid wholesale marijuana taxes to the Department of Taxation dating back to June 2019. Nevada collects a 15% wholesale cultivation and production tax on marijuana. The Nevada state attorney general’s office is recommending revocation of the company’s four licenses and a fine of up to $220,000. Telephone and email contacts for the Washoe County-based company were unsuccessful.