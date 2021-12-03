Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions. The parents of a woman who was among the 58 killed that night filed a wrongful death suit against Colt Manufacturing Co. and several other gun manufacturers in 2019. The suit said the gun companies were aware their AR-15s could be easily modified with bump stocks to do so, thereby violating federal and state machinegun prohibitions. The unanimous ruling issued Thursday says Nevada law provides the gun companies immunity from the lawsuit.