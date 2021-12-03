Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail. A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday until he’s transported to Washington to face the charges. They include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Kenyon was arrested in Reno Wednesday. He made his initial appearance in federal court Friday via a video-hookup with his court-appointed public defender.