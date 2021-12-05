1 dead, another critically hurt in a Nevada motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol officials say one motorcyclist is dead and another critically injured after a crash near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Authorities say the two motorcycles collided Saturday at an intersection. Highway Patrol investigators say it appears one of the motorcyclists ran a red light on Route 160. One man was declared dead at the scene while the other person was rushed to a Las Vegas Valley hospital for treatment. The names, ages and hometowns of the two motorcyclists weren’t immediately released Sunday.