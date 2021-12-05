Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Vegas over Calgary, 3-2

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Sunday night. Less than two minutes after Calgary’s Elias Lindholm cut the Golden Knights’ 2-0 lead in half, Dadonov responded by smacking a rebound past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom to give Vegas a 3-1 lead. Max Pacioretty and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, while Robin Lehner made 24 saves. Andrew Mangiapane added a goal to the Flames’ total, and Markstrom made 25 saves.