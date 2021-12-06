AP Source: Colorado State hires Nevada’s Jay Norvell

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision says Colorado State has hired Nevada head coach Jay Norvell to lead the Rams. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still finalizing an official announcement, but one was expected late. Norvell will take over for Steve Addazio. Addazio was fired last week after a 4-12 record over two seasons. Norvell led the Wolf Pack to an 8-4 record this season and a spot in the Quick Lane Bowl against Western Michigan. The Wolf Pack beat fellow Mountain West member Colorado State 52-10 this season in a game where Addazio was ejected. It would be Addazio’s final game with the Rams.