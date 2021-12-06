Nevada high court asked to revive school funding lawsuit

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bid by an advocacy group to bring decisions about Nevada educational policy out of the Legislature and into the courts has reached the state Supreme Court. Justices were asked Monday to overrule a lower court judge’s finding that political and policy debates belong in the state Senate and Assembly, not in a courtroom. Justices didn’t make an immediate ruling, and directed pointed questions about separation of governmental powers to an attorney representing several parents backed by a group called Educate Nevada Now. K-12 schools in the state have long been at or near the bottom of national rankings in per-pupil spending, class size and student achievement. The group says court intervention is needed.