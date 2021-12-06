Newspaper finds delays to fire-driven inspections plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper found that a Las Vegas rental property inspection program launched in response to the deadliest residential fire in city history has gotten off to a sluggish start, with visits to just two of 36 potentially at-risk complexes. City lawmakers last April authorized at least once-per-year code inspections of properties built before 1981 that have four or more units, including buildings converted from motels or hotels to apartments. Mayor Carolyn Goodman tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the program was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages and changes among city administrators. Officials plan to provide a Dec. 15 update to the City Council.