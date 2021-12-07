Student denied emergency relief in Nevada vaccination suit

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada college student who argues he’s immune from COVID-19 because he was previously infected has lost his bid for an emergency court order in his legal battle over vaccination mandates. 18-year-old Jacob Gold was seeking a temporary restraining order that would have allowed him to register for classes while his presses his federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the University of Nevada, Reno’s mandatory vaccination policy. The judge ruled Gold has failed to establish a fundamental constitutional right to refuse vaccination. He says the school has a right to try to protect the campus community with thousands of students, faculty and staff from a deadly infectious disease.