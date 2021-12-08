Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park. National Park Service special agents with the Investigative Services Branch say they are working to identify potential female victims of surreptitious recordings taken in bathroom facilities in the canyon’s backcountry. In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while using a toilet. Authorities say that person was subsequently fired and removed from the park. For the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity. Authorities say there is no indication so far that the images were shared or distributed by the suspect.