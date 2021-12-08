Gusty winds, snow headed for Sierra, Tahoe, maybe even Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm headed for the Sierra could drop as much as a foot of snow on mountain tops and bring a few inches to Reno and surrounding valleys by Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Sierra and it’s eastern front effective from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday. Two to 7 inches of snow is expected around Tahoe, up to 12 inches above 7,000 feet where winds are forecast to gust up to 60 mph. Up to 6 inches is expected in the foothills around Reno above 5,000 feet, about an inch on the valley floor.