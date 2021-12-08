Nevada prison inmate disturbance results in fires, injuries

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A state corrections official says a disturbance among inmates resulted in fires and minor injuries at a medium-security prison in southern Nevada, but no one was hospitalized and no significant damage resulted. Police and firefighters were summoned about 1 p.m. Wednesday from Las Vegas to Southern Desert Correctional Center but calls were canceled before responders completed the 20-minute drive. Prisons spokeswoman Teri Vance denied initial media reports characterizing the incident as a “riot” at the much larger High Desert State Prison in nearby Indian Springs. Vance said said a group of Southern Desert inmates refused to comply with guards and fires were started.