Casino workers mad that NJ speeds tax break, not smoking ban

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino workers are furious that the New Jersey Legislature is moving quickly to pass a bill giving tax breaks to the gambling halls, but not acting on a measure that would permanently ban smoking in the casinos. About two dozen workers traveled to the state capitol in Trenton on Thursday to hold a protest urging lawmakers to pass the smoking ban bill, which has sat for over a year without action. The bill would end a narrow exemption in New Jersey’s public health law that prohibits smoking in virtually all indoor places except casinos.