Death spurs Nevada boxing panel to eye amateur events issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators plan to take up the question of oversight of amateur boxing events following the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student competitor at a fraternity charity boxing event. Nevada Athletic Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck declined to outline recommendations ahead of a Monday meeting focusing on a state law that exempts from commission oversight competitions involving students and conducted by schools, colleges, universities and associated organizations. Nathan Valencia died from head injuries after collapsing following his Nov. 19 bout at a charity event sponsored Kappa Sigma fraternity. Las Vegas police have said no criminal charges will be filed.