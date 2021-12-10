Nevada tribe member gets prison for killing son in 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 52-year-old member of the Carson Indian Colony has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for killing his son during a quarrel over money at their home on tribal land. Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou said Friday that Steven Bryan also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his 70 months behind bars. A federal jury in Reno found Bryan guilty last June of voluntary manslaughter for shooting 23-year-old Kyle Bryan in the head with an assault-style rifle. The Nevada Appeal reported in 2019 that Steven Bryan was a retired U.S. Marines Corps sergeant who served in Desert Storm.