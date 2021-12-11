Ex-firefighter gets prison term for wife’s overdose death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former North Las Vegas firefighter has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of his wife. A judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Candito to 16 to 40 months in prison on his October guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky. Investigators said Slatsky was found unresponsive at the couple’s Henderson apartment on Feb. 23, 2020, following a party at a Las Vegas hotel with several other firefighters. Candito told the sentencing judge he wished he “had been a better man.”