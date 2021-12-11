Reno police: Shooting at party leaves 1 critically wounded
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police say a shooting early Saturday at a large party left one person wounded and in critical condition. According to police, their preliminary investigation indicated that shots were fired as a result of a possible fight or other altercation. The victim’s identity was not released and police said no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident. Police said they want anyone with information to contact the Police Department.