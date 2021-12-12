Interior Secretary addresses West’s worsening drought crisis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in Las Vegas on Sunday to address the worsening drought crisis in the West. Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Tanya Trujillo held a listening session with local elected officials, business leaders and stakeholders to hear about the impacts that the ongoing drought is having on their communities. Haaland also touted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that invests $8.3 billion in water and drought resilience that will fund water efficiency and recycling programs and rural water projects. The law also invests $2.5 billion in Indian Water Rights Settlements to help the Interior Department fulfill its obligations to tribes.