Las Vegas sisters hope stolen food truck will turn up

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Las Vegas sisters say the food truck they operate to help pay for school and gain real world business experience has been stolen. Karla and Eileen Enriquez told KLAS-TV that their Amigo Taco food truck was taken Friday. Surveillance video shows a 1996 to 1999 silver Dodge Ram leaving the lot with the mobile eatery hitched to the vehicle. The sisters say the culprit managed to break the lock to the lot’s gate. The two women are studying business at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. They only debuted the food truck two months ago. The family has reported the incident to police. Insurance will help cover the loss.