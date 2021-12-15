Assistant US attorney named to Nevada state court in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has named an assistant U.S. attorney in Nevada to be a judge in the busy state court in Las Vegas. Elham “Ellie” Roohani’s appointment on Wednesday fills the Clark County District Court seat vacated when veteran Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez retired in September after 17 years. Roohani was among three finalists nominated by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection. She’ll have to run for election to retain the seat. Sisolak pointed to Roohani’s legal background including trial and appellate experience in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and teaching at the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV.