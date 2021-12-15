Las Vegas adds NFL jewel with Super Bowl to cap 2023 season

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Las Vegas is adding the NFL’s crown jewel with the Super Bowl coming to cap the 2023 season. The league’s biggest event will follow the Pro Bowl this season and the NFL draft next year. All of those events will happen within five years of the Raiders’ move to the gambling mecca in the Nevada desert. The 2024 Super Bowl was supposed to be in New Orleans. A later date brought on by the new 17-game regular season created a conflict with that city’s annual Mardi Gras celebration.