Browns missing starters, coach for important game vs Raiders

By The Associated Press

The Browns could be missing as many as 11 starters, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a critical game for both teams. A COIVD-19 outbreak swept through Cleveland’s roster this week. If Mayfield can’t play, backup Case Keenum will make his second start this season. This isn’t new for the Browns or Stefanski. He missed last year’s wild-card playoff game after a positive test. The Raiders are reeling. They’ve dealt with drama all season and are coming off a 48-9 drubbing in Kansas City.