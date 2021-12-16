Nevada county where Trump won to replace voting machines

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Local officials in rural Nevada are replacing election equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. The Lander County Commission on Thursday approved purchasing new voting machines from ES&S after months of discussion about local election procedures and a proposal to hand-count ballots without machine assistance. Though former President Donald Trump won almost 80% of the vote in the county, it’s one of several in Nevada where officials have called into question the accuracy of the national vote and considered changing vote-counting equipment. Local election officials have expressed confidence in Dominion equipment. Claims about the company’s equipment being hacked have been largely debunked.