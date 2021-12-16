Northern California highway shut down by snow now reopen

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major interstate highway in Northern California has reopened after a nearly 24-hour closure caused by blizzard conditions as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through. The California Department of Transportation says traffic resumed moving around 1 p.m. Thursday on a stretch of Interstate 5 north of the city of Redding, about 200 miles north of San Francisco. Northbound lanes were shut down around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday as vehicles began getting stuck. The southbound side was closed about an hour later. Winter weather warnings expired Thursday morning but reopening took some time because crews had to assess the roadway, remove hazardous trees and restore power lines.