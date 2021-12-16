Sisolak appoints Cano Burkhead as Nevada lieutenant governor

By KEN RITTER and SAM METZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed a former Las Vegas-area school principal who taught English and Spanish and once ran as a Democrat for state Assembly as the state’s new lieutenant governor. Lisa Cano Burkhead was sworn in Thursday to succeed former Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall as the next in line for governor. Marshall resigned in August to accept a position with the White House. Lieutenant governor in Nevada is a part-time statewide office, presiding over the state Senate and chairing the Nevada Commission on Tourism. The governor, a Democrat, made the announcement in Las Vegas. The two also plan an afternoon appearance in Carson City.