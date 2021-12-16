Storm shuts down Interstate 5 in Northern California

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles caused a lengthy shutdown of the West Coast’s major interstate in Northern California as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through. Interstate 5 was closed north of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and the California Department of Transportation’s website shows it has yet to reopen early Thursday. Redding is about 200 miles north of San Francisco. The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday evening that, at the request of Caltrans, it closed southbound I-5 at Ashland. Winter storm warnings or advisories are expected to remain in effect through midmorning Thursday in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Nevada, followed by lingering rain and snow showers.