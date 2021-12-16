Virus woes cancel Ohio St-Kentucky showdown, other games

By The Associated Press

Coronavirus concerns have forced the postponement of a number of college basketball games. They include this weekend’s showdown in Las Vegas between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina at the same tournament will also be impacted. No. 16 Seton Hall also had its game against Iona at Madison Square Square Garden on Saturday canceled. On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed.