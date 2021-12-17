Browns-Raiders game pushed by NFL to Monday amid COVID cases

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got a welcomed reprieve after days of positive COVID-19 tests. The NFL moved Cleveland’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders to Monday as the Browns grappled with a virus outbreak that sidelined coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and more than a dozen regulars. The Browns and Raiders will now kick off at 5 p.m. Monday, giving Cleveland time to potentially get back some players. The game had been scheduled for Saturday. The Browns added eight more players on a COVID-19 reserve list now at 24.