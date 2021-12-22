Woman held in hit-run crash that hurt Vegas motor officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was due to face a judge Wednesday on charges including driving without a license after police say she drove away from the scene of a crash that left a Las Vegas police motorcycle officer injured. Alicia Margarite Jones was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex where police said they found a red sedan that had been involved in the wreck a little after 1 p.m. at a busy intersection several miles west of downtown. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the officer was treated at University Medical Center for injuries including a broken leg, foot and toes, and a broken collarbone. The officer wasn’t identified.