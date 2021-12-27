COVID-19 issues continue in NFL; Colts, Panthers hit hard

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Indianapolis Cots have placed five players on the COVID-19 list as the virus continues to work its way through NFL locker rooms, even with the vast majority of players in the league vaccinated. The Carolina Panthers sent all of their players home on Monday after six more players tested positive. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed 10 more players on their COVID-19 list. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some key players back. Colts coach Frank Reich says the outbreak on his team was expected in part because Indianapolis has a higher than average percentage of unvaccinated players.