Western Michigan cruises past Nevada for 2nd bowl victory

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw two touchdowns and ran for another and Western Michigan recorded its second bowl victory in program history, rolling past Nevada 52-24 in the Quick Lane Bowl. Sean Tyler rushed for 146 yards on 14 carries and returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Western Michigan. Jaxson Kincaide, a Nevada transfer, rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. Nate Cox passed for 121 yards and a touchdown and Devonte Lee rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown for Nevada. The Broncos’ only other bowl victory came in the 2015 Bahamas Bowl against Middle Tennessee.