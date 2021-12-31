Motorist rescued north of Reno after stranded 2 days in snow

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Washoe County sheriff’s search team rescued a 50-year-old man who had been stranded in his car for two days in deep snow in a backcountry area north of Reno. The crew found him on Thursday in the Rancho Haven area where driving winds caused deep snow drifts and difficult traveling conditions on the nearby dirt roads. Temperatures had dipped into the low 30s. But the sheriff’s office says the uninjured man was safe and soon was reunited with waiting friends.